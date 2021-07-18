Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) and Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Financial Contrast

Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) and Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Dividends

Get Sibanye Stillwater alerts:

Sibanye Stillwater pays an annual dividend of $1.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.6%. Yamana Gold pays an annual dividend of $0.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Sibanye Stillwater pays out 53.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Yamana Gold pays out 21.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Sibanye Stillwater has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Yamana Gold has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Sibanye Stillwater has a beta of 1.9, meaning that its share price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yamana Gold has a beta of 1.57, meaning that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Sibanye Stillwater and Yamana Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sibanye Stillwater 0 0 3 0 3.00 Yamana Gold 0 4 8 0 2.67

Sibanye Stillwater presently has a consensus target price of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 48.88%. Yamana Gold has a consensus target price of $7.75, indicating a potential upside of 83.54%. Given Yamana Gold’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Yamana Gold is more favorable than Sibanye Stillwater.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sibanye Stillwater and Yamana Gold’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sibanye Stillwater $7.74 billion 1.53 $1.79 billion $2.56 6.30 Yamana Gold $1.56 billion 2.61 $203.60 million $0.32 13.19

Sibanye Stillwater has higher revenue and earnings than Yamana Gold. Sibanye Stillwater is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Yamana Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.3% of Sibanye Stillwater shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.0% of Yamana Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Sibanye Stillwater shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Yamana Gold shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Sibanye Stillwater and Yamana Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sibanye Stillwater N/A N/A N/A Yamana Gold 12.97% 6.93% 4.18%

Summary

Yamana Gold beats Sibanye Stillwater on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sibanye Stillwater

Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. engages in the provision of precious metals mining services. Its portfolio includes the platinum group metal (PGM) operations in the United States, South Africa, and Zimbabwe; gold operations and projects in South Africa; and copper, gold and PGM exploration properties in North and South America. The company was founded on November 7, 2014 and is headquartered in Weltevreden Park, South Africa.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc. and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc. in August 2003. Yamana Gold Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Sibanye Stillwater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sibanye Stillwater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.