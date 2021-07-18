YFIVE FINANCE (YFIVE) Price Reaches $2.19 on Exchanges

YFIVE FINANCE (CURRENCY:YFIVE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. YFIVE FINANCE has a total market capitalization of $49,399.77 and approximately $134,252.00 worth of YFIVE FINANCE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, YFIVE FINANCE has traded down 20.5% against the dollar. One YFIVE FINANCE coin can now be bought for approximately $2.19 or 0.00006954 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003171 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00048952 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003173 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002509 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00013930 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $253.87 or 0.00804620 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00005797 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000355 BTC.

YFIVE FINANCE Profile

YFIVE FINANCE (YFIVE) is a coin. YFIVE FINANCE’s total supply is 31,020 coins and its circulating supply is 22,515 coins. The official website for YFIVE FINANCE is www.yfive.finance . YFIVE FINANCE’s official Twitter account is @YFIVEfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “YFIVE is a community-driven DeFi-project by the people and for the people, the decisions and actions of YFIVE are made by its community through voting to assure equity and fairness for all.YFIVE.FINANCE is a new form of the governance system, a think-tank where innovation, entrepreneurship, and technological advancements are the priority, creating a much-needed utility focus to the blockchain space. “

