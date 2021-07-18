YFValue (YFV) 24 Hour Volume Tops $1,534.00

YFValue (CURRENCY:YFV) traded down 7.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 17th. YFValue has a market cap of $7.54 million and $1,534.00 worth of YFValue was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YFValue coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.63 or 0.00008941 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, YFValue has traded 29% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

YFValue Profile

YFValue (YFV) is a coin. YFValue’s total supply is 4,646,342 coins and its circulating supply is 4,633,852 coins. YFValue’s official Twitter account is @value_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for YFValue is medium.com/@yfv.finance . The official website for YFValue is yfv.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “YFV is the governance token of YFValue protocol. The project aims to bring the true value of yield farming finance accessible to all users, regardless of whether the user is a big whale or small minnow, via its unique features, namely the voting of the inflationary rate of the supply and a referral system with automatic burning done fully on-chain. “

Buying and Selling YFValue

