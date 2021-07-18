YGGDRASH (YEED) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.51 Million

YGGDRASH (CURRENCY:YEED) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. One YGGDRASH coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, YGGDRASH has traded 26.8% lower against the US dollar. YGGDRASH has a total market capitalization of $2.51 million and $3,982.00 worth of YGGDRASH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get YGGDRASH alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003156 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00049147 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003159 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002569 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00014017 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $255.87 or 0.00807237 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00005782 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000355 BTC.

YGGDRASH Profile

YEED is a coin. Its launch date was July 24th, 2018. YGGDRASH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,561,014,608 coins. YGGDRASH’s official Twitter account is @YggdrashNews and its Facebook page is accessible here . YGGDRASH’s official website is yggdrash.io

According to CryptoCompare, “YGGDRASH is a multi-dimensional blockchain platform aiming to connect all real-world assets and other blockchains. Every service regardless of its orientation can be implemented on YGGDRASH keeping its governance and consensus algorithm. In YGGDRASH, a DApp is a BRANCH CHAIN, an independent blockchain untethered from the platform. All DApps in YGGDRASH can keep their governances and consensus algorithms, and still be connected to many other DApps within YGGDRASH at the same time through STEM CHAIN. “

YGGDRASH Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YGGDRASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YGGDRASH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YGGDRASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for YGGDRASH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YGGDRASH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.