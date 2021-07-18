Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Market Capitalization Tops $1.79 Million (YOP)

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (CURRENCY:YOP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.79 million and $685,773.00 worth of Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000561 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has traded 4.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003146 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001858 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00040014 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.48 or 0.00102132 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.19 or 0.00148415 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31,831.81 or 1.00105820 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002900 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003146 BTC.

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Profile

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol launched on January 14th, 2021. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,039,116 coins. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s official Twitter account is @YOPfi

According to CryptoCompare, “The $YOP token powers the entire YOP ecosystem. It has designed its token economics with that in mind, keeping inflation from treasury very low. With the commitment to the project, the team tokens are vested over 2 years. Starting with a low cap we are dedicated to growing YOP in a sustainable way. “

Buying and Selling Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.