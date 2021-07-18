Yield Protocol Price Down 17.5% Over Last Week (YIELD)

Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:YIELD) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 18th. One Yield Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0346 or 0.00000109 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Yield Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.18 million and approximately $90,323.00 worth of Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Yield Protocol has traded down 17.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003163 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00048921 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003165 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002561 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00013990 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $254.21 or 0.00803702 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00005795 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000355 BTC.

About Yield Protocol

Yield Protocol (YIELD) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 4th, 2021. Yield Protocol’s total supply is 140,682,541 coins and its circulating supply is 34,009,745 coins. Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @yield_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield Protocol is an open-source platform allowing anybody to create and execute yield farming & trading strategies on the Ethereum Defi ecosystem. It's designed to minimize smart contract risk by simplifying the abilities of each contract. Yields Protocols design allows anybody to design financial strategies that others can leverage without giving them access to their funds. “

Yield Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Yield Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Yield Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

