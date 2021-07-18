Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE:YRD) Short Interest Down 36.0% in June

Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE:YRD) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 285,600 shares, a decrease of 36.0% from the June 15th total of 446,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 283,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Yiren Digital during the 1st quarter valued at about $819,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Yiren Digital by 13.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 549,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 67,113 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Yiren Digital by 211.1% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 53,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 36,301 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yiren Digital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Yiren Digital by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 859,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after buying an additional 29,582 shares during the last quarter. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Yiren Digital alerts:

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Yiren Digital from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Yiren Digital stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.89. 49,469 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,426. Yiren Digital has a one year low of $2.70 and a one year high of $6.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $410.66 million, a P/E ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 0.70.

Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $167.89 million for the quarter. Yiren Digital had a positive return on equity of 3.51% and a negative net margin of 13.13%.

About Yiren Digital

Yiren Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance marketplace that connects borrowers and investors in the People's Republic of China. It provides loan facilitation services; and post-origination services, such as cash processing, collection, and SMS services. The company's loan products portfolio includes unsecured consumer loans; secured consumer loan, which include secured financial leasing, auto-secured, and property-secured loans; and small business loans.

Read More: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Yiren Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yiren Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.