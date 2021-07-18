Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Position Increased by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 469,272 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,612 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.11% of Yum China worth $27,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China during the 4th quarter valued at $270,868,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Yum China by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,097,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975,028 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Yum China by 122.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,130,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828,377 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Yum China by 95,359.8% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 975,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,697,000 after purchasing an additional 974,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CCLA Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Yum China by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,054,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,693,000 after purchasing an additional 798,337 shares during the last quarter. 79.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on YUMC shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Yum China in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Yum China from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Yum China from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.45.

In other news, insider Johnson Huang sold 6,342 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $418,572.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,196,348. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total transaction of $2,692,400.00. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

YUMC stock opened at $64.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market cap of $27.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.04. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.81 and a twelve month high of $69.67.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.08. Yum China had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 10.50%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Yum China’s revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.37%.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

