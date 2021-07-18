Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) Will Post Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) will post $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Alerus Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the highest is $0.66. Alerus Financial posted earnings per share of $0.65 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alerus Financial will report full-year earnings of $2.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.53. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.96. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Alerus Financial.
Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $62.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.12 million. Alerus Financial had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 16.95%.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALRS. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Alerus Financial by 186.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Alerus Financial by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 202,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Alerus Financial by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 63,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after buying an additional 17,964 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Alerus Financial by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Alerus Financial by 29.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 5,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.97% of the company’s stock.
Alerus Financial stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.10. 13,199 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,906. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.35. Alerus Financial has a twelve month low of $17.88 and a twelve month high of $34.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $500.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This is an increase from Alerus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Alerus Financial’s payout ratio is 25.40%.
Alerus Financial Company Profile
Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, checking accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services.
