Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) to Post $0.20 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) will announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Broadmark Realty Capital’s earnings. Broadmark Realty Capital posted earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Broadmark Realty Capital will report full-year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.86. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Broadmark Realty Capital.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). Broadmark Realty Capital had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 71.45%.

BRMK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Broadmark Realty Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,012,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,882,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,750,000 after purchasing an additional 551,780 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital by 14.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,063,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,588,000 after purchasing an additional 263,618 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Broadmark Realty Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,075,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 883,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,010,000 after purchasing an additional 191,004 shares in the last quarter. 53.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BRMK stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.41. The company had a trading volume of 690,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,169. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.53. Broadmark Realty Capital has a one year low of $8.91 and a one year high of $11.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 0.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Broadmark Realty Capital’s payout ratio is 118.31%.

About Broadmark Realty Capital

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

