Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Brokerages expect CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.26 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for CrossFirst Bankshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.28. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CrossFirst Bankshares will report full year earnings of $1.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.10. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CrossFirst Bankshares.

Get CrossFirst Bankshares alerts:

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $45.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.34 million. CrossFirst Bankshares had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 4.55%.

Several analysts have recently commented on CFB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares during the first quarter worth approximately $8,786,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,282,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,261,000 after acquiring an additional 380,789 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at $2,932,000. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 205.1% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 289,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,992,000 after acquiring an additional 194,600 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 217.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 207,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after acquiring an additional 142,114 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CFB stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,630. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $685.50 million, a PE ratio of 34.08 and a beta of 1.39. CrossFirst Bankshares has a twelve month low of $7.96 and a twelve month high of $15.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

CrossFirst Bankshares Company Profile

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

Featured Article: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CrossFirst Bankshares (CFB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.