Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.72 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) will post earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Immunic’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.78) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.65). Immunic posted earnings of ($0.90) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Immunic will report full-year earnings of ($3.80) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.13) to ($3.13). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($3.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.55) to ($2.29). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Immunic.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.92).

IMUX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Immunic in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Aegis started coverage on shares of Immunic in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of Immunic in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Immunic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Immunic in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Immunic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.44.

Shares of IMUX stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.58. The company had a trading volume of 489,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,066. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.99. Immunic has a fifty-two week low of $9.06 and a fifty-two week high of $28.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.37 million, a PE ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 2.04.

In related news, Chairman Duane Nash bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.75 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 14,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,908. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Immunic by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 38,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Immunic by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 42,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Immunic by 1,041.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,042 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Immunic by 469,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 4,697 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Immunic by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 5,156 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

Immunic Company Profile

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 2 clinical for treatment of relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, inflammatory bowel disease, and other chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, as well as to treat coronavirus disease.

