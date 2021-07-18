Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT) to Announce -$0.35 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT) to announce ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Microbot Medical’s earnings. Microbot Medical posted earnings of ($0.26) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 34.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Microbot Medical will report full-year earnings of ($1.42) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.45) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Microbot Medical.

Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.01).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Microbot Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Microbot Medical in the first quarter valued at $85,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Microbot Medical in the first quarter valued at $96,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Microbot Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microbot Medical in the first quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microbot Medical by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 191,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MBOT opened at $6.99 on Friday. Microbot Medical has a 1 year low of $6.03 and a 1 year high of $12.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.70 million, a P/E ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 4.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.51.

About Microbot Medical

Microbot Medical Inc, a pre-clinical medical device company, researches, designs, and develops micro-robotics assisted medical technologies targeting the minimally invasive surgery space. The company, through its ViRob, TipCAT, and Liberty micro-robotic technologies, developing Self Cleaning Shunt for the treatment of hydrocephalus and normal pressure hydrocephalus; a disposable self-propelled locomotive device to treat capabilities within tubular lumens, such as the blood vessels, respiratory, and the urinary and GI tracts; a combination of a guidewire and microcatheter technologies that are used for endoluminal surgery; and maneuver guidewire, microcatheters, and over-the-wire devices within the body's vasculature.

