Zacks: Analysts Expect Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.65 Million

Equities research analysts expect Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) to post sales of $2.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Blink Charging’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $3.06 million. Blink Charging posted sales of $1.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blink Charging will report full year sales of $12.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.10 million to $15.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $28.77 million, with estimates ranging from $27.00 million to $30.53 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Blink Charging.

Get Blink Charging alerts:

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 million. Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 30.48% and a negative net margin of 310.60%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Blink Charging from $58.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Blink Charging has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Blink Charging by 45.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 687,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,254,000 after purchasing an additional 215,232 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 90.1% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 339,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,963,000 after buying an additional 161,057 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 499,370.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 339,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,959,000 after acquiring an additional 339,572 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Blink Charging by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 278,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,451,000 after acquiring an additional 93,528 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Blink Charging by 228.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 252,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,395,000 after acquiring an additional 175,838 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLNK opened at $30.43 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.18. Blink Charging has a 52 week low of $5.70 and a 52 week high of $64.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -46.81 and a beta of 3.88.

About Blink Charging

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

Featured Story: Quantitative Easing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Blink Charging (BLNK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Blink Charging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blink Charging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.