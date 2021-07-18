Zacks: Analysts Expect Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) to report earnings of $0.08 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Coeur Mining’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.10. Coeur Mining posted earnings of $0.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 700%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coeur Mining will report full year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.35. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Coeur Mining.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). Coeur Mining had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $202.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.55 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

CDE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Noble Financial restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Coeur Mining from $10.00 to $12.70 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Coeur Mining from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.53.

Coeur Mining stock opened at $7.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.44 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.51. Coeur Mining has a 52-week low of $6.01 and a 52-week high of $12.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 869,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,852,000 after acquiring an additional 137,395 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the 1st quarter worth approximately $133,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the 1st quarter worth approximately $439,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the 4th quarter valued at $1,059,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 144,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 5,596 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.45% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and sells precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 17,044 net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 12,336 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 7,852 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 98,834 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

