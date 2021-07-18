Zacks: Analysts Expect Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $43.16 Million

Equities research analysts expect Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) to post sales of $43.16 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Jumia Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $49.73 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $38.96 million. Jumia Technologies posted sales of $34.94 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Jumia Technologies will report full-year sales of $177.27 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $164.20 million to $192.03 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $221.51 million, with estimates ranging from $189.97 million to $246.48 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Jumia Technologies.

Separately, Renaissance Capital upgraded Jumia Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Jumia Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Shares of NYSE:JMIA opened at $22.51 on Friday. Jumia Technologies has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $69.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 3.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 4.84.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Jumia Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Jumia Technologies in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Jumia Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Jumia Technologies in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Jumia Technologies by 112.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.31% of the company’s stock.

Jumia Technologies Company Profile

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa, Portugal, Germany, and the United Arab Emirates. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

