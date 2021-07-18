Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $30.60 Million

Equities research analysts expect Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) to announce sales of $30.60 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Barings BDC’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $31.39 million and the lowest is $29.81 million. Barings BDC reported sales of $16.14 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 89.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Barings BDC will report full year sales of $123.04 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $120.61 million to $125.46 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $124.83 million, with estimates ranging from $119.98 million to $129.67 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Barings BDC.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 172.63%. The business had revenue of $30.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.84 million.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BBDC shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Barings BDC in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barings BDC in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Barings BDC from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.25 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Barings BDC has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.45.

In related news, VP Thomas Mcdonnell bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.53 per share, for a total transaction of $31,590.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $84,240. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BBDC. Ares Management LLC grew its position in shares of Barings BDC by 173.2% in the fourth quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 2,166,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,427 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Barings BDC by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,157,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,053,000 after purchasing an additional 959,979 shares during the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barings BDC in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,723,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Barings BDC by 101.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 890,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,891,000 after buying an additional 448,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Barings BDC by 18.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,689,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,839,000 after buying an additional 411,066 shares in the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BBDC stock opened at $10.53 on Friday. Barings BDC has a 12-month low of $7.36 and a 12-month high of $10.87. The company has a market cap of $505.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 125.00%.

Barings BDC Company Profile

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Barings BDC seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans to private U.S. middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

