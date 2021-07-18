Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) to Announce -$0.05 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Citius Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the lowest is ($0.06). Citius Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.11) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 54.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Citius Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.23). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.42. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Citius Pharmaceuticals.

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Citius Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Citius Pharmaceuticals by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 28,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 9,118 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals by 1,573.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 168,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 158,081 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $71,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals by 4,548.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 989,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 967,819 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Citius Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.93. The stock had a trading volume of 3,020,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,333,946. The company has a market capitalization of $261.46 million, a P/E ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.59. Citius Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.78 and a 52 week high of $4.56.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes critical care products. It primarily focuses on developing anti-infective, cancer care, prescription, and mesenchymal stem cell therapy products. The company is developing Mino-Lok, an antibiotic lock solution used to treat patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections by salvaging the infected catheter, which is in Phase III clinical trials; Mino-Wrap, a liquifying gel-based wrap for reduction of tissue expander infections following breast reconstructive surgeries; Halo-Lido, a corticosteroid-lidocaine topical formulation that is intended to provide anti-inflammatory and anesthetic relief to persons suffering from hemorrhoids; and NoveCite, a mesenchymal stem cell therapy for the treatment of acute respiratory disease syndrome.

