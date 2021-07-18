Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $118.03 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) will report $118.03 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CorePoint Lodging’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $108.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $127.16 million. CorePoint Lodging reported sales of $72.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CorePoint Lodging will report full year sales of $471.76 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $460.82 million to $482.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $550.40 million, with estimates ranging from $532.51 million to $568.28 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CorePoint Lodging.

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.42). CorePoint Lodging had a negative net margin of 51.93% and a negative return on equity of 21.56%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CPLG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CorePoint Lodging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of CorePoint Lodging from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CPLG. Northwood Liquid Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,623,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its position in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 5,022,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,355,000 after buying an additional 203,470 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,690,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,356,000 after buying an additional 189,550 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging during the 4th quarter worth approximately $809,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,273,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,499,000 after buying an additional 105,439 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

CPLG opened at $13.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $817.52 million, a PE ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 1.97. CorePoint Lodging has a 1-year low of $4.66 and a 1-year high of $14.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.64.

About CorePoint Lodging

CorePoint Lodging Inc, a real estate investment trust company, owns select-service hotels primarily under the La Quinta brand in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, it had a portfolio of 209 select-service hotels and approximately 27,800 rooms across 35 states in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

