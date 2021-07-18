Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.03 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for eGain’s earnings. eGain posted earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 62.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, September 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that eGain will report full-year earnings of $0.22 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.28. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for eGain.

Get eGain alerts:

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.06. eGain had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 18.37%. The company had revenue of $19.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.64 million.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EGAN shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of eGain in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of eGain from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.40.

eGain stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $11.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,285. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.72 million, a P/E ratio of 50.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.29. eGain has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $20.88.

In other news, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total value of $53,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 132,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,400.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,000 shares of company stock worth $135,650. Corporate insiders own 34.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in eGain by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,532,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,106,000 after purchasing an additional 94,580 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of eGain by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 186,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after buying an additional 24,336 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of eGain by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,349 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of eGain by 516.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 5,166 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in eGain during the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.11% of the company’s stock.

About eGain

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, omnichannel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on eGain (EGAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for eGain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eGain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.