Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) to Announce -$0.26 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) will report earnings per share of ($0.26) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Enlivex Therapeutics’ earnings. Enlivex Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.23) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Enlivex Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.01) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.60) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Enlivex Therapeutics.

Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ENLV. Zacks Investment Research cut Enlivex Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Enlivex Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENLV. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Enlivex Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics by 453.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 12,725 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $267,000. 6.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enlivex Therapeutics stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.46. The stock had a trading volume of 65,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,920. Enlivex Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.49 and a 12 month high of $29.40. The firm has a market cap of $117.57 million, a PE ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.12.

About Enlivex Therapeutics

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. operates as a clinical stage immunotherapy company. It is developing Allocetra, an off-the-shelf cell therapy designed to reprogram macrophages into homeostatic state. Resetting non-homeostatic macrophages into homeostatic state is critical for immune system rebalancing and resolution of life-threatening conditions.

