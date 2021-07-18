Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) Will Post Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.38 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Paratek Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the highest is $0.57. Paratek Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.53) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 171.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($0.06). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to $1.82. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Paratek Pharmaceuticals.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $16.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.83 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PRTK shares. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, WBB Securities upgraded Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Paratek Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.80.

Shares of PRTK opened at $5.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $277.36 million, a PE ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.95. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.11 and a 12 month high of $11.23.

In other news, insider Adam Woodrow sold 17,182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total value of $166,665.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 491,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,772,186.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Michael Bigham sold 34,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total transaction of $333,330.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 913,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,862,657.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,761 shares of company stock valued at $1,073,182. 7.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 226.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,335 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 9,253 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,910 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

