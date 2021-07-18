Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) to Announce $0.50 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.50 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for STAG Industrial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.51. STAG Industrial posted earnings per share of $0.47 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that STAG Industrial will report full-year earnings of $2.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.02. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for STAG Industrial.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.35). STAG Industrial had a net margin of 32.77% and a return on equity of 6.48%. The firm had revenue of $134.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. STAG Industrial’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

STAG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Capital One Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on STAG Industrial from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. STAG Industrial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.60.

Shares of NYSE STAG traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.06. 1,103,528 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,022,032. STAG Industrial has a 1-year low of $29.34 and a 1-year high of $40.36. The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.38.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.1208 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.72%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in STAG Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 74.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in STAG Industrial by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

