Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) to Announce $0.50 EPS

Posted by on Jul 18th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.50 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for STAG Industrial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.51. STAG Industrial posted earnings per share of $0.47 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that STAG Industrial will report full-year earnings of $2.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.02. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for STAG Industrial.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.35). STAG Industrial had a net margin of 32.77% and a return on equity of 6.48%. The firm had revenue of $134.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. STAG Industrial’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

STAG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Capital One Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on STAG Industrial from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. STAG Industrial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.60.

Shares of NYSE STAG traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.06. 1,103,528 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,022,032. STAG Industrial has a 1-year low of $29.34 and a 1-year high of $40.36. The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.38.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.1208 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.72%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in STAG Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 74.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in STAG Industrial by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

See Also: What does earnings per share mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on STAG Industrial (STAG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG)

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.