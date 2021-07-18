Zacks: Brokerages Expect Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) will post ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Dynavax Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.12). Dynavax Technologies posted earnings of ($0.27) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 85.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies will report full-year earnings of $0.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $1.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to $1.39. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Dynavax Technologies.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Dynavax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 50.48% and a negative net margin of 51.91%. The business had revenue of $83.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.42 million.

NASDAQ DVAX traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $9.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,728,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,831,187. Dynavax Technologies has a 52-week low of $3.58 and a 52-week high of $12.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 1.23.

About Dynavax Technologies

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

