Zacks: Brokerages Expect Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Will Post Earnings of $1.30 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.30 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Kemper’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.25 and the highest is $1.33. Kemper posted earnings of $1.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Kemper will report full-year earnings of $5.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $6.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $6.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.30 to $6.90. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Kemper.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. Kemper had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KMPR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kemper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Kemper from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

In other news, EVP John Michael Boschelli sold 7,781 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.07, for a total value of $615,243.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,025,931.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KMPR. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kemper during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Kemper during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kemper during the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Kemper in the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, 1ST Source Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kemper during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 71.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE KMPR traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.11. 215,843 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,400. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. Kemper has a 52 week low of $60.89 and a 52 week high of $85.69. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.87%.

About Kemper

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

