Zano 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $271,136.00 (ZANO)

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 18th. Zano has a market cap of $19.80 million and $271,136.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.84 or 0.00005839 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zano has traded down 12.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,562.18 or 0.99893808 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.68 or 0.00033806 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $372.68 or 0.01179532 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.75 or 0.00360017 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.44 or 0.00365373 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00006500 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002761 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00005621 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004574 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00051206 BTC.

About Zano

ZANO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 12,762,295 coins and its circulating supply is 10,732,795 coins. Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zano’s official website is zano.org . The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

Buying and Selling Zano

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

