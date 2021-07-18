Zano One Day Volume Reaches $58,471.00 (ZANO)

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 18th. During the last week, Zano has traded down 8.2% against the dollar. One Zano coin can currently be bought for about $1.86 or 0.00005861 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zano has a market cap of $19.95 million and $58,471.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31,755.79 or 1.00128333 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00035284 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $386.68 or 0.01219239 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.51 or 0.00364206 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.06 or 0.00375390 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00006709 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002782 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00005563 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004721 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.43 or 0.00051813 BTC.

Zano (CRYPTO:ZANO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 12,761,318 coins and its circulating supply is 10,731,818 coins. Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zano’s official website is zano.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

