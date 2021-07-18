ZB Token Market Cap Reaches $130.51 Million (ZB)

ZB Token (CURRENCY:ZB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. One ZB Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000889 BTC on exchanges. ZB Token has a total market capitalization of $130.51 million and approximately $985,704.00 worth of ZB Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ZB Token has traded down 3.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003157 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00049163 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003160 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002582 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00014111 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $257.10 or 0.00811368 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005798 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000355 BTC.

ZB Token Coin Profile

ZB Token (CRYPTO:ZB) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2018. ZB Token’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 coins. ZB Token’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZB Token’s official website is www.zb.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ZB Token (ZB) is an exchange token and the native currency of the ZB.COM crypto exchange. The ZB can be used to purchase monthly VIP status plans for transaction fee discounts, vote on exchange decisions, gain early access to special ZB launchpad events, receive crypto rewards from seasonal buybacks, and trade with other cryptocurrencies listed on the ZB exchange. “

ZB Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZB Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZB Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZB Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

