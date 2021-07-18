Zealium Price Hits $0.0017 on Top Exchanges (NZL)

Zealium (CURRENCY:NZL) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 18th. During the last seven days, Zealium has traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Zealium has a market capitalization of $29,010.10 and $3.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zealium coin can now be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zealium alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0960 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003869 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00008506 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00008263 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.20 or 0.00224706 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About Zealium

NZL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Zealium’s total supply is 17,643,901 coins and its circulating supply is 16,643,901 coins. Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zealium’s official website is zealium.co.nz

According to CryptoCompare, “Zealium (NZL) is a full-privacy, New Zealand-based Proof of Stake decentralized cryptocurrency which uses peer-topeer technology to operate with no central authority or banks. Managing transactions and the issuing of Zealium is carried out collectively by the network. Zealium is open-source; its design is public, nobody owns or controls Zealium and, the good thing is, everyone can take part! “

Zealium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zealium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zealium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zealium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zealium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zealium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.