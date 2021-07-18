Zelira Therapeutics Limited (OTCMKTS:ZLDAF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Zelira Therapeutics Limited (OTCMKTS:ZLDAF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 127,500 shares, an increase of 42.3% from the June 15th total of 89,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 192,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ZLDAF opened at $0.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.04. Zelira Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.09.

About Zelira Therapeutics

Zelira Therapeutics Limited, a bio-pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of cannabinoid-based formulations for the treatment of various medical conditions in Australia. It offers formulations under the HOPE brand in Pennsylvania and licenses in Louisiana, as well as develops Zenivol, a cannabinoid-based medicine for treatment of chronic insomnia.

