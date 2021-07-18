Zelwin (ZLW) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $565,443.00

Zelwin (CURRENCY:ZLW) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. Zelwin has a market capitalization of $487.94 million and approximately $565,443.00 worth of Zelwin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Zelwin has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Zelwin coin can currently be purchased for about $6.76 or 0.00021383 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003167 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00048388 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003169 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002486 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00013578 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $249.08 or 0.00788337 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00005785 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Zelwin Coin Profile

ZLW is a coin. Zelwin’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,221,543 coins. Zelwin’s official Twitter account is @ZELWINofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zelwin’s official website is zelwin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Online trading platform ZELWIN is a place where digital assets and e-commerce are combined. For every purchase, customers get guaranteed cashback in ZLW tokens. They instantly are able to exchange these tokens for various cryptocurrencies, USD/EUR, send them to VISA/MasterCard, or save them up. “

Buying and Selling Zelwin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zelwin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zelwin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zelwin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

