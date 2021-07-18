Zen Protocol (ZP) Market Cap Tops $1.02 Million

Zen Protocol (CURRENCY:ZP) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. Zen Protocol has a total market cap of $1.02 million and approximately $1,671.00 worth of Zen Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zen Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0450 or 0.00000142 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Zen Protocol has traded up 4.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zen Protocol Coin Profile

ZP is a coin. Zen Protocol’s total supply is 26,631,450 coins and its circulating supply is 22,636,450 coins. The Reddit community for Zen Protocol is /r/zenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zen Protocol is www.zenprotocol.com . Zen Protocol’s official Twitter account is @zen_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zen Protocol is a blockchain built for finance. Its focus is to help developers writing fast, scalable and reliable smart contracts. Zen Protocol features Bitcoin integration, faster smart contracts by proving how long they take to run, which means there's no need for a “gas” system, and a native token use and issuance. ZP is an ERC20 token used to activate contracts. Contracts are pay-per-block, meaning they don't use network resources that they don't pay for. The token is also used to vote on what mix of hash functions should be used in Zen Protocol's PoW. “

Zen Protocol Coin Trading

