Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $171.18.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ZEN shares. UBS Group raised shares of Zendesk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zendesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Zendesk in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Zendesk from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th.

In related news, CFO Marc Cabi sold 719 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $98,503.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,895. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Soren Abildgaard sold 1,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $149,861.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,740.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 135,677 shares of company stock worth $18,559,258. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zendesk by 1,428.6% during the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 214 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Zendesk during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Zendesk in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Zendesk in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zendesk during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. 94.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Zendesk stock opened at $136.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $139.18. The company has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.65 and a beta of 1.23. Zendesk has a fifty-two week low of $85.19 and a fifty-two week high of $166.60.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 27.25% and a negative net margin of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $298.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.50 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zendesk will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

