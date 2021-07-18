ZeuxCoin Price Up 20% Over Last Week (ZUC)

ZeuxCoin (CURRENCY:ZUC) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 18th. ZeuxCoin has a total market capitalization of $228,120.18 and $12.00 worth of ZeuxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ZeuxCoin has traded 20% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ZeuxCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ZeuxCoin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003155 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00048864 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003157 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002516 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00013957 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $254.98 or 0.00804147 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00005784 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000355 BTC.

ZeuxCoin Coin Profile

ZUC is a coin. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2018. ZeuxCoin’s total supply is 750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 189,999,899 coins. The official website for ZeuxCoin is www.zeux.com . The official message board for ZeuxCoin is medium.com/zeux . ZeuxCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZeuxApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeux is a blockchain-based financial ecosystem company, building the world's first crypto mobile payment app that uses the world’s first integrated crypto & fiat investment platform. By partnering with a long list of financial institutions in both the fiat and crypto worlds, Zeux are merging these different financial services combining mobile payment, banking, and investment services into one application. ZUC is an Ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

ZeuxCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeuxCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZeuxCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZeuxCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZeuxCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZeuxCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.