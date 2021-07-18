Zilliqa (ZIL) Trading Down 16.3% This Week

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. Zilliqa has a market cap of $712.57 million and $31.60 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded down 16.3% against the dollar. One Zilliqa coin can now be purchased for $0.0620 or 0.00000196 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.93 or 0.00217827 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000074 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001117 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $248.59 or 0.00785516 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004740 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000068 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

About Zilliqa

Zilliqa (CRYPTO:ZIL) is a coin. Its launch date was January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 14,790,163,808 coins and its circulating supply is 11,498,696,655 coins. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries. Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand. “

