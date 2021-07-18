Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Holdings Lifted by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 246,742 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,812 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.12% of Zimmer Biomet worth $39,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Arthur J. Higgins acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $171.58 per share, with a total value of $171,580.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,372. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities raised their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James raised their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.09.

ZBH opened at $153.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.15 and a 12-month high of $180.36.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 8.01%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is presently 16.93%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip replacement products; S.E.T.

