Zloadr (ZDR) Achieves Market Cap of $86,242.46

Zloadr (CURRENCY:ZDR) traded down 90.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 18th. One Zloadr coin can now be purchased for about $0.0159 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular exchanges. Zloadr has a total market capitalization of $86,242.46 and approximately $9.00 worth of Zloadr was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Zloadr has traded down 91.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003146 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00049910 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003150 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002629 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00014358 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $264.16 or 0.00830939 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005775 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Zloadr (CRYPTO:ZDR) is a coin. Zloadr’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,425,706 coins. Zloadr’s official Twitter account is @zloadr and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zloadr describes itself as transparent crypto due-diligence platform that aims to provide banks, investors, and financial institutions with free and well-researched information. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zloadr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zloadr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zloadr using one of the exchanges listed above.

