ZooKeeper (ZOO) Market Capitalization Hits $1.77 Million

ZooKeeper (CURRENCY:ZOO) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 18th. In the last week, ZooKeeper has traded 27.1% lower against the US dollar. One ZooKeeper coin can now be purchased for $0.0617 or 0.00000195 BTC on exchanges. ZooKeeper has a total market capitalization of $1.77 million and $51,483.00 worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ZooKeeper alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003169 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00038928 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.70 or 0.00100379 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.37 or 0.00146862 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,490.09 or 0.99726507 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002889 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003167 BTC.

ZooKeeper Profile

ZooKeeper’s total supply is 28,729,058 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming

Buying and Selling ZooKeeper

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZooKeeper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZooKeeper should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZooKeeper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZooKeeper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZooKeeper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.