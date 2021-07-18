Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Stock Position Decreased by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 33.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 149,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,755 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.05% of Zoom Video Communications worth $48,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 42.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $480.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $550.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, lifted their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $362.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Zoom Video Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $430.47.

ZM stock opened at $361.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $106.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.82, a P/E/G ratio of 6.93 and a beta of -1.47. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $230.00 and a twelve month high of $588.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $349.74.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $956.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.17 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 26.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 191.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.81, for a total value of $2,477,727.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,477,727. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 80,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.50, for a total value of $29,755,465.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,507,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 358,042 shares of company stock valued at $119,635,590. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

