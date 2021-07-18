ZumCoin (ZUM) Price Reaches $0.0010 on Major Exchanges

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. In the last seven days, ZumCoin has traded 6.9% lower against the dollar. ZumCoin has a total market capitalization of $942,904.06 and approximately $5.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZumCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000035 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 33% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 46.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

About ZumCoin

ZumCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZumCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZumCoin_org. ZumCoin’s official website is zumcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable. “

Buying and Selling ZumCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZumCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZumCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

