$0.01 EPS Expected for American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.01 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for American Public Education’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.00. American Public Education reported earnings per share of $0.45 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 97.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Public Education will report full-year earnings of $1.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $1.44. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover American Public Education.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. American Public Education had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 7.30%. The company had revenue of $88.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.02 million.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Securities cut their price objective on American Public Education from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 14th. TheStreet cut American Public Education from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Truist lowered their price objective on American Public Education from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Public Education presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.86.

Shares of APEI traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $28.19. 92,020 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,313. American Public Education has a 12 month low of $24.97 and a 12 month high of $41.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.39. The stock has a market cap of $526.34 million, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.58.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of American Public Education by 4.8% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of American Public Education by 4.1% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 34.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of American Public Education by 4,350.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in American Public Education by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates in two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 129 degree programs and 112 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

