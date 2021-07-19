-$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT) will report ($0.07) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for NextDecade’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.05). NextDecade reported earnings per share of ($0.08) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NextDecade will report full year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.20). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.19). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for NextDecade.

NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of NextDecade from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of NextDecade from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NextDecade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of NextDecade from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $3.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEXT. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in NextDecade by 1,745.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 462,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 437,248 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextDecade during the first quarter valued at $668,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of NextDecade during the first quarter valued at $615,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextDecade during the first quarter valued at $414,000. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextDecade during the first quarter valued at $377,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEXT opened at $3.29 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.27. NextDecade has a 12-month low of $1.19 and a 12-month high of $6.13.

NextDecade Company Profile

NextDecade Corporation, a liquefied natural gas (LNG) development company, engages in the development activities related to the liquefaction and sale of LNG. It focusses on the development activities of Rio Grande LNG terminal facility located in the Port of Brownsville, southern Texas. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

