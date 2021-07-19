$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) to report earnings of $0.10 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Mesa Air Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.12. Mesa Air Group also posted earnings of $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Mesa Air Group will report full year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.88. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Mesa Air Group.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $97.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.46 million. Mesa Air Group had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 45.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on MESA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Mesa Air Group from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mesa Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.35.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 74.9% during the 1st quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mesa Air Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 239,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

MESA traded down $0.63 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.27. The stock had a trading volume of 954,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,126,396. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.10. Mesa Air Group has a 12 month low of $2.80 and a 12 month high of $17.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.63.

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc that provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2020, it operated a fleet of 146 aircraft with approximately 373 daily departures to 102 cities in the United States and Mexico.

