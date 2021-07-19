-$0.10 EPS Expected for SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.10) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for SmileDirectClub’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.08). SmileDirectClub reported earnings per share of ($0.13) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that SmileDirectClub will report full year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.33). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to $0.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for SmileDirectClub.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). SmileDirectClub had a negative net margin of 12.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $199.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. SmileDirectClub’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down from $14.00) on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research report on Monday, May 17th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.78.

In related news, Director William H. Frist acquired 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.83 per share, with a total value of $101,790.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 64,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,007.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 66.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in SmileDirectClub by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,463,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339,680 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,566,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,775,000 after buying an additional 1,277,801 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 125.3% in the 1st quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 3,311,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,141,000 after buying an additional 1,841,591 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,150,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,487,000 after buying an additional 133,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 219.0% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,996,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,897,000 after buying an additional 2,057,283 shares in the last quarter. 21.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SDC stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.88. 3,557,124 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,041,562. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.33. SmileDirectClub has a 1-year low of $6.52 and a 1-year high of $16.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 2.65.

SmileDirectClub Company Profile

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

