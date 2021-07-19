$0.11 EPS Expected for GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.11 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for GrowGeneration’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.15. GrowGeneration reported earnings per share of $0.06 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 83.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GrowGeneration will report full year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.58. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover GrowGeneration.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. GrowGeneration had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $90.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.30 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 172.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on GRWG shares. Northland Securities started coverage on GrowGeneration in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Alliance Global Partners upgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.89.

Shares of GrowGeneration stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $38.47. 1,594,196 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,146,369. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.88 and a beta of 2.90. GrowGeneration has a 1 year low of $7.03 and a 1 year high of $67.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.70.

In other news, Director Stephen Aiello sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.69, for a total value of $1,092,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 377,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,491,970.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Tony Sullivan sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total value of $1,562,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 90,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,537,515.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 512,489 shares of company stock valued at $22,240,266 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of GrowGeneration in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in GrowGeneration in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of GrowGeneration during the first quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.41% of the company’s stock.

GrowGeneration Company Profile

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

