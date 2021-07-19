-$0.16 EPS Expected for Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) to report earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Liquidia’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.18). Liquidia reported earnings of ($0.49) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 67.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Liquidia will report full-year earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.61). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.52). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Liquidia.

Get Liquidia alerts:

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.21). The business had revenue of $3.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.86 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Liquidia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Liquidia from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

LQDA stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.47. 443,693 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 904,803. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.37 million, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 0.07. Liquidia has a 1-year low of $2.34 and a 1-year high of $7.30.

In other news, General Counsel Russell Schundler acquired 97,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.77 per share, with a total value of $270,781.35. Insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eversept Partners LP purchased a new position in Liquidia in the first quarter valued at $1,345,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Liquidia by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 14,374 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Liquidia in the first quarter valued at $425,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Liquidia by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 306,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 6,911 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Liquidia in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.89% of the company’s stock.

About Liquidia

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its product candidates include LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; and LIQ865, a sustained-release formulation of bupivacaine for the treatment of local post-operative pain.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Liquidia (LQDA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.