$0.26 EPS Expected for ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) to report $0.26 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for ACM Research’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.26. ACM Research reported earnings per share of $0.29 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ACM Research will report full year earnings of $1.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.50. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $2.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow ACM Research.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $43.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.58 million. ACM Research had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of ACM Research from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ACM Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of ACM Research from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.33.

ACMR traded up $2.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $77.30. 189,393 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 327,833. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 74.33 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.15. ACM Research has a 52-week low of $58.03 and a 52-week high of $144.81.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of ACM Research by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in ACM Research in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in ACM Research by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in ACM Research by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in ACM Research by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 26,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,157,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

ACM Research Company Profile

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers with fine feature sizes; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

