$0.27 EPS Expected for Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) will announce earnings per share of $0.27 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Veeco Instruments’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the lowest is $0.25. Veeco Instruments posted earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 145.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Veeco Instruments will report full year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.66. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Veeco Instruments.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Veeco Instruments had a positive return on equity of 7.88% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. The business had revenue of $133.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VECO shares. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Veeco Instruments from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Veeco Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, July 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Veeco Instruments from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

In related news, SVP Susan Wilkerson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total value of $109,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,482 shares in the company, valued at $1,406,997.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Veeco Instruments in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Veeco Instruments in the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Veeco Instruments by 7.7% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Veeco Instruments in the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Veeco Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. Institutional investors own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

Veeco Instruments stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.74. 15,496 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 384,197. Veeco Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $10.58 and a fifty-two week high of $25.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 3.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -188.55 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.27.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

