$0.28 EPS Expected for Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Calix’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.31. Calix posted earnings of $0.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Calix will report full year earnings of $1.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.23. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Calix.

Get Calix alerts:

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.20. Calix had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 10.15%. The firm had revenue of $162.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.46 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CALX shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Calix from $40.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Calix in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Calix from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. BWS Financial began coverage on shares of Calix in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Calix has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.14.

In other news, Director J Daniel Plants sold 275,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total transaction of $12,872,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Weening sold 8,419 shares of Calix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $412,531.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 575,000 shares of company stock worth $27,572,750. Corporate insiders own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Calix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Calix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Calix by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,067 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in Calix by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,602 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in Calix by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,679 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.66% of the company’s stock.

Calix stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $42.23. The company had a trading volume of 17,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,138. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.41 and a beta of 1.56. Calix has a 12-month low of $14.98 and a 12-month high of $49.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.61.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, Europe, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable communication service providers (CSPs) to provide a range of services.

Recommended Story: How to track put option volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Calix (CALX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.