$0.37 Earnings Per Share Expected for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) This Quarter

Analysts expect Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.37 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.38. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance reported earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance will report full year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.54. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.53. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance.

ARI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

Shares of ARI stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.95. 1,417,409 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 920,932. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.31. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a fifty-two week low of $8.32 and a fifty-two week high of $16.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 80.75 and a current ratio of 80.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

In other Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance news, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 6,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total transaction of $96,922.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark C. Biderman sold 7,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total value of $105,468.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,601 shares in the company, valued at $1,026,270.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 85,583 shares of company stock valued at $1,338,394. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 2,586.7% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.37% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Company Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

